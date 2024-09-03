Grapevine Insurance Coverage for 2025 Expanded and Enhanced

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making some changes to its grapevine insurance program for the 2025 crop year. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is shortening the required grafting period from 12 months to six months, which means grafted vines can now be covered sooner. The coverage is also expanding to include 29 more counties in California. “In response to industry feedback, the Risk Management Agency is improving crop insurance for grapevines that will fill a previous gap in coverage for grafted vines,” RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger said in a news release.

This program, which first started in the 2024 crop year, helps grape growers get compensated if their vines are seriously damaged or die due to issues like freeze, fire, hail, or floods. The grapevine insurance is available in several states, including California, Idaho, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington. The deadline to sign up for 2025 coverage is November 1, 2024.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West