A new study from the University of California, Davis, published in the journal Food and Function, has revealed promising results in the fight against sarcopenia—a condition marked by age-related muscle loss and weakness. Researchers found that consuming just 1.5 cups of grapes per day significantly improved muscle strength and boosted levels of irisin, a hormone known for supporting energy metabolism and muscle function.

Grapes May Help Postmenopausal Women Combat Muscle Loss

The study targeted postmenopausal women, a group particularly susceptible to sarcopenia due to hormonal changes. With no current pharmacological treatments approved for this degenerative condition, lifestyle interventions like diet are drawing increasing attention.

Participants in the UC Davis study consumed powdered grape products, which preserved the nutritional integrity of fresh grapes while allowing for consistent dosing. After the trial period, muscle strength assessments showed marked improvement compared to baseline levels. Additionally, increased irisin levels suggest that grapes may activate biological pathways critical to muscle maintenance and regeneration.

This research is especially important considering the accessibility of grapes. They are affordable, widely available, and easy to incorporate into daily meals, making them a realistic dietary strategy for aging populations.

While further studies are needed to confirm the findings across broader demographics, the evidence strongly supports the idea that simple dietary additions—like daily grape consumption—can play a role in preserving strength and independence in older adults.