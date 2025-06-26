At the 49th Annual Allied Grape Growers Luncheon in Fresno, key challenges facing the grape and wine industry were front and center. With U.S. wine sales off to a slow start in 2025, industry stakeholders are bracing for continued softness in demand.

Grape Industry Faces Wine Sales Challenges

A decline in alcohol consumption, backlash against American exports, and uncertain tariff conditions are all impacting the outlook. While white grape varieties are currently outperforming reds, growers are encouraged to evaluate underperforming vineyards and remain alert to market changes.

“Demand for grapes is likely to continue to wane unless California wines can take market share,” noted industry speakers.

Despite these headwinds, the 2025 crop outlook appears positive, and growers remain optimistic. Allied Grape Growers are poised for a strong showing, supported by adaptability and grit.

“These are some of the toughest growers you’re ever going to find,” said AgNet West’s Nick Papagni. “Let’s wish them a tremendous year.”

Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter”, for AgNet West.