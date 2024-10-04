$31 Million in Grants Awarded to Improve California’s Urban Forests

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) and the USDA Forest Service have announced nearly $31 million in grant funds through the 2024 Inflation Reduction Act. These grants will support 22 projects aimed at enhancing urban forests, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and improving climate change resilience.

The projects focus on disadvantaged and low-income urban communities, where they will provide environmental benefits such as improved air quality and human health. CAL FIRE’s State Urban Forester, Walter Passmore, highlighted the importance of the federal partnership in expanding outreach to underserved communities.

In addition to environmental improvements, the projects will promote community involvement in tree planting, forest management, and workforce development. They will also help urban areas better withstand climate change impacts like extreme heat, pests, and storms.

The funding supports six grant types, including urban forest expansion, management activities, and education programs. Miranda Hutten of the USDA Forest Service emphasized that these investments will grow tree canopies and build resilience in communities that need it most.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.