Grant to Support Climate-Smart Cotton Research

Farmer controls drone with a tablet. Smart farming and precision agriculture.

By Scharfsinn/DepositPhotos image

A recent grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will help to support climate-smart cotton research. USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has awarded a $10 million grant for a project that aims to make cotton farming more sustainable by using precision technology, AI, and smart farming techniques to improve practices like weed control, nutrient management, and water use. These innovations are expected to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase carbon capture, and solve labor challenges.

NIFA awarded the Texas A&M Climate Smart Cotton Grant as part of its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative. This research project will explore ways to reduce tillage by using cover crops, living mulches and precision tools to manage weeds more effectively. The goal is to develop new practices that are better for the environment while improving cotton production.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West