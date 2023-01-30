A new opportunity for grant money from the USDA. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is making available up to $7.5 million for grants through its Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production (OUAIP). The competitive grants will support the development of urban agriculture and innovative production projects through two categories, Planning Projects, and Implementation Projects.

USDA will accept applications on Grants.gov until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2023.

Planning Projects initiate or expand efforts of farmers, gardeners, citizens, government officials, schools, and other stakeholders in urban areas and suburbs. Projects may target areas of food access, education, business and start-up costs for new farmers, and the development of plans related to zoning and other needs of urban production.

Implementation Projects accelerate existing and emerging models of urban, indoor, and other agricultural practices that serve farmers and communities. Projects may improve local food access, include collaboration with partner organizations, and support infrastructure needs, emerging technologies, and educational endeavors.

You can find more information on the USDA website.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Grant Money Available for Urban Ag

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.