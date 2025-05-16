Grant Funding Available Through USDA Programs

The USDA Farmers Market on the National Mall is the Department’s own “living laboratory” for farmers market operations across the country. The market offers an opportunity to more than 30 farmers, ranchers and small food businesses to sell their products directly to those who work, live and visit the Nation’s Capital. Shoppers can find organic produce, fresh cut flowers, homemade breads, and locally made foods – from cheeses to dog treats. Breakfast and lunch options are plentiful, too.

This image is from the collection of the 2023 market season.

USDAgov, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is taking significant steps to strengthen local and specialty crop industries by allocating substantial grant funding. These initiatives aim to boost local agricultural markets, support regional food enterprises, and enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops like fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

The USDA’s Local Agricultural Market Program (LAMP) has set aside $26.5 million in grant funding to assist farmers’ markets, food hubs, and regional partnerships. The program encourages innovation in food distribution, creating stronger connections between producers and consumers while promoting locally grown food. These grants help small and mid-sized farmers reach broader markets and improve food accessibility within communities. Applications for LAMP funding are due by June 27, 2025.

Additionally, the USDA is providing $72 million through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) to improve the market presence of specialty crops. These crops, which include high-value items such as berries, tree nuts, and leafy greens, contribute significantly to the U.S. agricultural economy. SCBGP funding supports research, production improvements, food safety measures, and promotional efforts designed to increase the competitiveness of specialty crops. Funding amounts are determined based on specialty crop acreage and production value, as outlined in the 2018 Farm Bill. Eligible applicants must submit their applications through their state’s Department of Agriculture by July 7, 2025.

Both programs reflect the USDA’s commitment to fostering innovation, expanding opportunities for small-scale producers, and strengthening regional food systems. Investing in local markets ensures that communities have better access to fresh, nutritious food while supporting the livelihoods of farmers. Meanwhile, boosting the specialty crop industry encourages agricultural sustainability and competitiveness in domestic and international markets.

By securing these grants, agricultural stakeholders can implement new technologies, enhance production practices, and drive economic growth within their sectors. Farmers, researchers, and state agencies are encouraged to apply and take advantage of these funding opportunities to shape the future of American agriculture.

Grant Funding Available Through USDA Programs