Grant Applications for Proactive IPM Solutions Program Due October 11

The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is currently accepting grant applications for its Proactive Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Solutions Program. Administered by CDFA’s Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis, the program will have a total of $325,000 available in the current grant cycle. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

“CDFA’s proactive IPM program is extremely forward-looking and innovative, and sponsored research is putting California in a very strong position to quickly respond to invasive pests that threaten our agricultural, wilderness, and urban areas,” Professor of Extension in Biological Control at UC, Riverside, Mark Hoddle said in a statement. “This is something every Californian benefits from.”

The program aims to predict the potential arrival and spread of exotic pests in the state. It also focuses on developing and testing low-impact management strategies, especially biological solutions, that can be swiftly put into action if these pests become established. The ultimate goal is to reduce the long-term use of broad-spectrum pesticides, aligning with the Sustainable Pest Management Roadmap.

Listen to the radio report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West