Governor Newsom Signs $15 Billion Climate Package

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a climate package with more than $15 billion worth of investments to be made. The series of bills marks the largest investment of its kind in California. Signed at the site of the KNP Complex in Sequoia National Park, the bills address several areas of need for the state. The climate package covers a wide range of issues that includes wildfire and drought, providing funding support for a variety of efforts.

“California is doubling down on our nation-leading policies to confront the climate crisis head-on while protecting the hardest-hit communities,” Governor Newsom said in a press release. “We’re deploying a comprehensive approach to meet the sobering challenges of the extreme weather patterns that imperil our way of life and the Golden State as we know it, including the largest investment in state history to bolster wildfire resilience, funding to tackle the drought emergency while building long-term water resilience, and strategic investments across the spectrum to protect communities from extreme heat, sea level rise and other climate risks that endanger the most vulnerable among us.”

The climate package contains $1.5 billion in funding to help support forest resilience and wildfire prevention efforts. The additional funding will build upon investments already made through the Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan. An additional $5.2 billion will be invested over three years to address water challenges and enhance drought resilience. Funding will be used to support projects to secure and expand water supplies and enhance water and wastewater infrastructure.

A total of $1.1 billion will be invested in climate-smart agriculture over two years. Investments will be made in efforts to improve soil health, address livestock methane emissions, and promote equipment replacement. Funding will also be used to provide technical assistance and incentivize the development of conservation management plans on farming operations.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West