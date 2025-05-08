The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) plans to close the Farm Service Agency (FSA) office in Bakersfield, California, opting not to renew the lease. California is one of the largest agricultural states in the country, with Kern County home to around 3,000 farmers. Over half of these residents rely on FSA funding and programs. If the Bakersfield office shuts down, local farmers will need to travel to Lancaster or Visalia for services. DOGE intends to terminate the lease by August 2025.

In addition to the FSA closure, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is restructuring its operations, eliminating two offices that focus on climate and air pollution regulation. The Office of Atmospheric Protection and the Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards are set to be dissolved by the end of the fiscal year, signaling a reduction in the agency’s climate-related efforts. This decision follows a recent announcement from EPA political appointees during a town hall meeting with employees of the Office of Air and Radiation, which oversees both divisions. The impact of these closures raises concerns among stakeholders. Farmers in Kern County face longer travel times for essential agricultural services, potentially disrupting local farming operations. Meanwhile, the dissolution of key EPA offices may affect air quality regulations and climate initiatives. As DOGE and the EPA move forward with these plans, communities relying on these services will need to adapt to the changes and seek alternative support.

Government Offices Slatted to Close Affects Farmers