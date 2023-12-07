Good Farming Practices Updated by USDA

A significant update to the Good Farming Practices (GFPs) has been made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The goal is to make it easier for farmers to adopt conservation practices approved by Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) without affecting crop insurance coverage. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) updated the Good Farming Practices Handbook to align more with overall efforts to support conservation and climate-smart activities.

“RMA wants to encourage America’s farmers and ranchers to integrate conservation and climate-smart practices into their operations. These practices are both good for the environment and good for production and yield,” RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger said in a press release. “This update affirms producers can have peace of mind that using conservation practices will not impact their crop insurance. We are supporting stewardship-minded producers as well as the crop insurance agents selling insurance with clearer, simpler policy around conservation practices.”

The Good Farming Practices Handbook previously recognized NRCS practices as long as they did not harm crop progress or yields. The recent update removes this condition, endorsing the use of USDA-approved conservation practices without impacting insurance coverage. Notably, NRCS is acknowledged in the handbook as an agricultural expert resource for cover crop management systems. This update builds on previous efforts, including the designation of planting cover crops as a Good Farming Practice in 2019.

The National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition (NSAC) has praised RMA’s decision to update the GFP definition. NSAC Policy Specialist Billy Hackett sees this as an important step but emphasizes the need for ongoing improvements, including collaboration with the Farm Service Agency and enhanced cover crop termination guidance.

The updated Good Farming Practices Handbook is available online.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West