The California Future Farmers of America (FFA) Association named the top chapters in California for 2020. The ranking of FFA chapters is based on several 2020 statistical performance indicators. The five categories are total number of American FFA degrees, state FFA degrees, state proficiency award winners, state championships, and state FFA Executive Committee members.

The Golden Valley program earned 52 points and was named the California Top FFA program of the year out of more than 360 California chapters. The program has been steadily increasing its performance in recent years, coming in seventh last year and ninth in 2019. This was the first time an area high school was named as the top program in California. The Golden Valley FFA program has over 800 students and six agriculture instructors.

Madera South came in second with 44 points and Kings County came in third with 39 points. Hanford was ranked fourth with 35.25 points and Bakersfield-foothill was ranked fifth with 32 points.

Listen to the radio report below.

Golden Valley FFA Named California’s Top FFA Program

