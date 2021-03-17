The 2021 Golden State Dairy Management Webinars are coming up next week. Beginning at 1:00 p.m., the conference will take place online on Thursday, March 25. The Zoom webinar will feature UC farm advisors, dairy faculty, and specialists talking about a variety of topics important to dairy farmers.

“Usually in odd years we don’t have anything, but in times of COVID we’ve decided to try a webinar. This year we have four sessions in the webinar block,” said Jennifer Heguy, UC Cooperative Extension Dairy Advisor. “We’re going to cover the gamut of dairy topics. We have a session on nutrition, animal management and health, crop production, and then priority nitrate management zones.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Golden State Dairy Management Webinars Coming Up March 25

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West