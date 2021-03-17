Golden State Dairy Management Webinars Coming Up March 25

The 2021 Golden State Dairy Management Webinars are coming up next week. Beginning at 1:00 p.m., the conference will take place online on Thursday, March 25. The Zoom webinar will feature UC farm advisors, dairy faculty, and specialists talking about a variety of topics important to dairy farmers.
“Usually in odd years we don’t have anything, but in times of COVID we’ve decided to try a webinar. This year we have four sessions in the webinar block,” said Jennifer Heguy, UC Cooperative Extension Dairy Advisor. “We’re going to cover the gamut of dairy topics. We have a session on nutrition, animal management and health, crop production, and then priority nitrate management zones.”
