Golden State Dairy Management Conference Scheduled for March 23 in Modesto

The 2022 Golden State Dairy Management Conference is coming up on Wednesday, March 23. Cooperative Extension Farm Advisor Jennifer Heguy said they are looking forward to seeing everyone at the UC Ag Extension Office in Modesto. The conference offers producers an opportunity to see where their research dollars are being put to work. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. with an opening session featuring personnel from the California Dairy Research Foundation and the Almond Board of California. The two breakout sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and touch on a variety of industry topics.

“We have UC farm advisors, statewide specialists, as well as dairy faculty joining us in Modesto,” said Heguy. “To cover topics like nutrition, manure management, agronomy, herd health, and then a couple sessions of hot topics of things that are new and emerging in the research world.”

A full agenda and registration information for the conference is available here, <https://ucanr.edu/sites/CAdairyconference/> .

Listen to the radio report below.

