Going Nuts for National Almond Day

Celebrating National Almond Day. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

February 16 is National Almond Day, and to celebrate we have some almond facts:

California grows nearly 80% of the world’s almonds.

California is home to 7,600 almond farms and 90% of those farms are family-owned.

More than two decades of research show almonds play a role in a heart-healthy diet. Scientific evidence also suggests that eating 1.5 ounces per day of most nuts as part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Almonds are also good for the skin. They’re rich in Vitamin E. In fact, one serving of almonds contains 50 percent of the Daily Value of Vitamin E. Vitamin E helps protect skin cells from the damaging effects of free radicals, which are caused by pollution, UV rays, and other factors.

Almonds have six grams of protein and four grams of fiber, and among other nuts, they’re one of the lowest in saturated fat.

