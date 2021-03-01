Goal® 2XL and GoalTender® now exclusively from Nufarm

Our newest additions, Goal® 2XL and GoalTender®, complement our growing portfolio to create the most powerful herbicide lineup yet. With a solution for nearly any weed challenge and breadth to offset resistance development you can count on Nufarm for a clean start in the new year.

Tried and true Goal 2XL and GoalTender herbicides are now available exclusively from Nufarm at your local ag chem dealer. As always, turn to Goal brands – the gold standard – for proven control of tough weeds, including troublesome malva species.

Goal brands work with both post-emerge activity and lasting pre-emerge residual, are highly tankmix compatible, and support resistance management. When low VOC requirements must be met, turn to GoalTender herbicide.

Goal 2XL’s user-friendly emulsifiable concentrate delivers powerful performance while GoalTender’s water-based formulation holds well to soil and performs at lower rates with less environmental load. All labeled use rates deliver burndown of existing broadleaves and provide long-lasting pre- and post-emergence activity.

Both formulations provide strong control of actively growing weeds and also form a soil barrier to block the establishment of emerging weeds for an extended period of time. Goal 2XL and GoalTender deliver significant flexibility through their wide range of labeled crop and application timings – offering residual control in tree nuts, cotton, grapes, tree fruit, onions, and many vegetables to keep weeds clear for months.

Goal 2XL and GoalTender herbicides add depth and choice for customers, joining existing Nufarm burndown solutions such as Credit® Xtreme, Cheetah®, Tuscany® SC, Grapple® and more. For the full lineup of Nufarm crop solutions, visit Nufarm.com/uscrop.