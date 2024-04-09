Global Survey Seeks to Understand Production and Trading Costs

The Global Coalition of Fresh Produce has launched its second global survey on the costs of fruit and vegetable production and trading. The effort is underway as a follow-up to the 2023 survey conducted during unprecedented cost hikes. The survey aims to understand how the situation has evolved over the past year, providing insights into production and trading costs across regions like the U.S., Canada, Europe, Africa, and more.

The Coalition emphasizes the importance of shedding light on challenges in the fresh produce supply chain globally to help the industry, its partners, and all government levels understand the current impacts of production and operating costs and hopefully work towards solutions to address them. The survey seeks participation from all industry members to aid in framing and understanding current challenges.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West