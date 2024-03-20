The direct-to-consumer food market is becoming more popular. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The global direct-to-consumer (DTC) food market is growing fast, according to a new report from Research and Markets. The growth of the DTC food market is driven by the rising adoption of convenience foods, growing online purchases of food products, and the increasing number of DTC food brands. The growing demand for premium & personalized food products is expected to generate market growth opportunities for stakeholders operating in this market.

High competition from other distribution channels is a prominent challenge for the players in direct-to-consumer food sales. Consumers’ increasing focus on health and wellness is a major trend in the DTC food market.

North America is seeing the highest growth rate, as more of us are having groceries delivered. The report says growth could be even more significant, but product quality concerns and delivery delays are some of the factors limiting the growth of this market to some extent.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Global Direct-to-Consumer Food Market Growing

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.