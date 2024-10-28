Global Demand for Tree Nuts Shifts as Top Markets Drive Trade

Tree nut shipments, including almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, have grown steadily over the last decade, with trade concentrated among a few key markets. In 2023/24, the European Union led global imports, accounting for 29% of the total volume, followed by China (12%), India (11%), Turkey (9%), and the United Arab Emirates (7%). These five countries made up nearly 70% of global imports, a trend that has changed little over the past ten years.

The EU has been the top almond importer for the last decade, peaking at 298,000 metric tons in 2020/21 before dropping to 269,000 tons last year due to weaker demand from snack and food industries. Meanwhile, India, China, and Turkey fueled a 55% increase in total almond imports, reaching 1 million tons this year.

Walnut trade has also surged, with global imports nearly doubling to 1.1 million tons. Turkey, India, and Kyrgyzstan have joined the EU and UAE as top buyers, offsetting declining Chinese imports caused by increased domestic production.

The U.S. remains a major supplier, exporting 69% of its almond production, 71% of walnuts, and 62% of pistachios. However, U.S. producers face growing competition, particularly from China and Chile, in walnut markets.