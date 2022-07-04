Global Appetite for Pork

Increasing the global taste for pork. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

There’s a global appetite for U.S. pork, so National Pork Board uses Pork Checkoff funds to advance international product promotion along with the U.S. Meat Export Federation. The Pork Board’s Vice President of International Market Development Courtney Knupp says the strategy is two-fold.

“First to differentiate U.S. pork vs, pork of other origins, whether that’s domestic production in the market or other foreign suppliers. And the second is to diversify, and that’s making sure we have as many options to sell our product and position our product in multiple countries,” she said.

The work with USMEF includes efforts to understand changing consumer preferences, which can be applied in other foreign markets.

“Really excited about the momentum and the positioning of U.S. pork in a market like Korea, who’s really embraced e-commerce, so that’s really a wave of the future,” she said. “We can take those learnings to other neighboring markets as well. We’re focused on also different ways to merchandise, so how can we help them to better display and utilize different parts of the carcass.”

International Marketing Diversification is one of the Pork Board’s five strategic priorities that was outlined by producers during its annual planning process last fall.

