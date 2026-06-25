California lawmakers are urging USDA to provide emergency assistance as the glassy-winged sharpshooter continues to spread across the state, threatening vineyards and other high-value specialty crops. A recent report highlighted a bipartisan effort to secure additional federal resources to help contain the invasive pest before it causes further economic damage.

Leading the request are Senators Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, along with Representatives Mike Thompson and David Valadao. The bipartisan group is asking Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to release $32.2 million in emergency funding to strengthen detection, control and response efforts.

The funding request comes as detections of the glassy-winged sharpshooter continue to increase in multiple California counties. The insect poses a serious threat because it spreads Pierce’s disease, a bacterial infection that can severely damage grapevines and impact vineyard productivity.

Glassy-Winged Sharpshooter Threat Prompts Bipartisan Action

Lawmakers say immediate federal support is needed to help growers respond before infestations become more widespread.

According to the request, the proposed funding would help protect California agriculture by strengthening pest management efforts and limiting additional economic losses to growers and rural communities.

California’s wine grape industry, along with other specialty crop sectors, relies heavily on effective pest control programs to prevent invasive species from becoming established. Industry leaders have warned that allowing the glassy-winged sharpshooter to spread unchecked could create long-term challenges for producers across the state.

As lawmakers continue pushing for emergency assistance, growers will be watching closely to see whether USDA approves the funding request and expands resources to combat the pest.

Hear more about the bipartisan effort to secure emergency funding and the state’s ongoing response to the invasive vineyard pest by listening to the report below.