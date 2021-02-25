Give FFA Day: A Chance to Support Ag Education During National FFA Week

It’s National FFA Week, and although it looks different than most years, students across California are making the most of it. One of the most prominent features of National FFA Week is Give FFA Day, a chance to help support the tireless work of FFA chapters across the country. In California, chapters are hosting numerous events both virtually and socially distanced to show their appreciation for FFA.

Like many chapters, students in the Merced – Golden Valley FFA Chapter are participating in social media challenges every day and are entered to win prizes for participating. Student-teacher and past California FFA officer, Tim Truax explained, “On Monday, the ag leadership students presented workshops to every ag class to get them excited for the week. Friday is a drive-thru event, where we’ll have certain activities such as throwing water balloons at your favorite ag teacher and students will receive a bag with different commodities and fun facts.”

Faith Swope, chapter president of Nipomo FFA, said, “I believe FFA is important for developing young individuals because of all the opportunities it provides. For example, if you attend various conferences, you have the potential to attain a new leadership skill at every event. Another reason would have to be all the competition teams each chapter has. Being part of these teams allows you to build connections and provides you with skills that are beneficial to your future.”

You can help continue providing agricultural education opportunities to students through Give FFA Day, Thursday, February 25. California FFA Foundation Development Director, Maureen Funk, shared her excitement, “We have a national FFA officer this year from California, David Lopez. For Give FFA Day we’re celebrating that success of having someone from our state represent us at the national level.” Funk said there will be a newsletter going out to foundation members promoting the event, and throughout the day on Thursday, social media posts will be released to bring attention to the important day.

In addition, Grants for Growing, is taking place at Tractor Supply Co. stores across the nation, now through February 28th. At checkout, you can make a donation of your choice that will go directly to local FFA chapters that apply for grant money.

California FFA members are encouraged to share their FFA stories on Instagram with the hashtags, #FFAWeek and #CaliforniaFFA.