Getting Started Growing Houseplants Hydroponically

How to get started growing houseplants hydroponically.

There are a handful of herbs and houseplants that can grow hydroponically, meaning they can survive without potting soil, in just a vase full of water.

To get started, pick a plant that you know will root in water and cut off a section just below the leaf, where the plant’s natural rooting hormone is active. While the cut is still fresh, place the plant segment in a glass container with water. Choose a vessel with a thinner neck that will support the stem of the plant.

Because the new plant will receive all of its nutrients from the water, the type of water is key here. Use bottled spring or well water rather than tap water, which is often stripped of nutrients thanks to filtration and chlorination. Watch your budding plant for signs of rooting, which typically begins after 2 weeks. When the water runs low, top it off with some more bottled water.

In tomorrow’s program, I’ll talk about the easy herb and house plant varieties that you can grow hydroponically.

