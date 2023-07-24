Getting Free Assistance with AMMP Application and Implementation

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) Alternative Manure Management Program (AMMP) is accepting grant applications until 5:00 P.M PT on Monday, August 28. AMMP provides financial assistance for the implementation of non-digester manure management practices. The aim is to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions in California. The University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) can provide support for producers looking to apply for the program.

“If there are any dairy folks out there, it is something to consider. I would suggest maybe touching base with the local dairy advisor who then can reach out to us, and we can work in conjunction with them on the projects,” said Amber Butland, Community Education Specialist with UC ANR’s Climate Smart Agriculture Program. “Similar to SWEEP, it’s a pretty involved application process.”

CDFA partnered with UC ANR back in 2018 to offer Climate Smart Agriculture technical assistance to producers. The support is free of charge. Technical assistance for dairy and livestock operators interested in applying for AMMP is available along with support for project implementation.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West