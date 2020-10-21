How to get started growing your very own bell peppers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Depending on the variety, growing bell peppers from seedlings can take up to 100 days to reach maturity. So it’s a good idea to start them indoors 6 to 8 weeks before the last frost date. Use a seed starting mix and place them in a warm, sunny spot. Covering flats or cell packs with plastic can help speed germination rates.

Providing a consistent source of heat, like with a seedling heat mat, will also help since soil needs to be around 80°F for seeds to germinate. If soil is warm enough, germination should occur within ten days.

Advertisement

Once seeds germinate and grow two to three true leaves, you’ll want to pot them in larger containers filled with damp potting soil to reduce settling. Add organic fertilizer which will encourage strong growth. Stay on top of watering so the soil is consistently moist. Although you may be tempted to do it sooner, wait to transplant peppers to the garden until a couple of weeks past the last frost date. Make sure to harden them off first though, or your plants may not make it at all.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Get Started Growing Your Very Own Bell Peppers