George Washington’s Complicated Relationship with Slavery

George Washington, the first President of the United States, had a deeply complicated relationship with slavery. Over his lifetime, he controlled more than 577 enslaved individuals who worked on his farms and in his Philadelphia household. These individuals were forced to labor under a system that supported both his personal wealth and the early American economy.

George Washington and Slavery: A Complex Legacy

Presidential Actions on Slavery

As president, Washington navigated the tensions of a young nation. He signed laws passed by Congress that both restricted certain aspects of slavery and simultaneously protected the institution. His presidency mirrored the national struggle with slavery—a balance between moral questions and political realities.

Provisions in His Will

Despite relying on enslaved labor, Washington took steps toward manumission in his will. He instructed that William Lee, one of his personal slaves, be freed upon his death. The remaining enslaved workers were to serve his wife, Martha Washington, until her death, after which they would also be freed.

Martha Washington demonstrated moral foresight by freeing them all during her lifetime, stating that she wished to remove any incentive for hastening her death.

Legacy and Reflection

Washington’s actions reflect a complex legacy: a leader who depended on enslaved labor, yet took steps to provide freedom to those he held. His story highlights the broader contradictions of early American society, where ideals of liberty often clashed with the reality of slavery.