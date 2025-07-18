When the Revolutionary War ended and America gained its independence, survival wasn’t guaranteed. What helped the new nation thrive was a growing agricultural economy.

George Washington Helped Grow American Farming

George Washington—more than a general and statesman—was also a pioneering farmer. He fertilized his fields using animal waste and lime, and practiced early crop rotation to maintain soil health.

As wheat prices surged in Europe due to a population boom, Washington and other large landowners became some of the first Americans to export grain to Europe and the West Indies—laying the foundation for U.S. agricultural trade.

“Washington was among the first to export grain to Europe and the West Indies.”

— Mark Oppold

That’s today’s American Agriculture History Minute.

By Mark Oppold

American Agriculture History Minute