From Peanuts to Crop Rotation: Carver’s Lasting Legacy

In this edition of the American Agriculture History Minute, Mark Oppold shines a spotlight on one of the most transformative figures in American farming—George Washington Carver.

George Washington Carver Transformed Southern Agriculture

As agriculture expanded from the Carolinas into Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi, early Southern farmers grew peanuts, sweet potatoes, and soybeans. However, finding a profitable market for these crops proved difficult—until Carver’s groundbreaking work changed everything.

Carver, a brilliant agricultural scientist and visionary, discovered hundreds of new uses for peanuts and sweet potatoes. His innovations not only boosted demand but also encouraged crop diversification across the South.

Even more importantly, Carver promoted crop rotation and natural fertilization, helping restore soil health and making Southern farms more sustainable in the long run. Many historians credit him with saving agriculture in the South during a critical period of transition.

—Mark Oppold, American Agriculture History Minute