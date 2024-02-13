Farmers and ranchers have an opportunity to take advantage of historic funding support for conservation activities. Programs available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) have benefited from increased investments made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has received $19.5 billion of IRA funds to support oversubscribed conservation programs.

“When the IRA first came out, it was talked about as a generational opportunity for conservation in farming,” Bates explained. “With this influx of new money, we’re trying to make sure we get the word out and hopefully increase our numbers in both obligation and application numbers.”

The Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) from NRCS is currently accepting applications. Funding support made possible through the IRA has allowed for increases in payment amounts issued to ag producers participating in CSP. “It has jumpstarted our program and pretty much almost doubled the amount of money we have available. So, the opportunity is there,” Bates noted.

Producers who are interested in CSP opportunities will need to apply by March 22 for consideration this year.

