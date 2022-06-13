An investment in ecosystems from a major company. That’s today’s This Land of Ours.

General Mills and Ecosystem Services Market Consortium announced a multi-year roadmap to scale Eco-Harvest. The market program by ESMC recognizes and rewards farmers for beneficial environmental outcomes from regenerative agriculture. The roadmap focuses on priority regions in the U.S. and Canada where General Mills sources its key ingredients, like wheat, oat, corn, and dairy. The initial $3 million investment from General Mills includes an ESMC grant to support the launch and development of Eco-Harvest and funds to scale regional programs. Eco-Harvest is a voluntary market program that generates and sells credits for increased soil carbon, reduced greenhouse gases, and improved water quality. The credits represent verified environmental benefits created within agricultural value chains resulting from approved farm practice changes. Eco-Harvest supports General Mills’ commitments to advance regenerative agriculture on one million acres by 2030, reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 30 percent by 2030, and ultimately achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

General Mills Invests $3 Million to Scale Eco-Harvest by ESMC

Sabrina Halvorson

