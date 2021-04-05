Gene Discovery Potential to Make Peaches More Resilient to Stress

Researchers have identified a gene that has the potential to make peaches more resilient to plant stressors. A study from Boyce Thompson Institute looked at a variety of wild relatives of peaches examining genomes that have shown resiliency by adapting to harsh conditions. The research was recently published in the journal Genome Research.

By looking at peach’s wild relatives from seven regions in China, the team determined which genes help trees better adapt to a variety of environmental conditions. Similar work identifying genes to help crops adapt to inclement weather has been done with rice and soybeans, but there had been relatively little research looking at major fruit crops. The discovery has potential to help develop domesticated peach trees with the capacity to be more resilient to issues of climate change.

Listen to the radio report below.

