Gardening Trends for You Think About Digging into This Year

Some gardening trends to dig into this year. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

2020 will certainly go down in history for many reasons, including gardening. According to Better Homes & Gardens, some 20 million novice growers took up their trowels and pitchforks in response to the pandemic, with the majority being males under the age of 35.

What’s on the horizon for this new year? All signs indicate that 2021 will be a time to fill your home with plenty of houseplants and your garden with lush tropicals and nutritious edibles to feed not only your family but also those in need.

Some trends to watch for in the coming year: Bigger and Better food gardens. More backyards turning into living spaces. And, the focus will be more on Bright and Bold Tropical plants, as well as a demand for more adventures and unusual houseplants.

The future is definitely looking greener.

