Revolutionizing Cattle Feeding in the 1920s

In the mid-1920s, central Iowa cattle feeder Gage A. Kent recognized that raising superior cattle required more than care—it required proper nutrition. While most feed at the time relied on low-cost fillers, Kent believed that young calves deserved high-quality feed supplements to ensure better growth and health.

Gage A. Kent and the Birth of Kent Feeds

The Creation of Kent Baby Beef

Kent put his philosophy into practice by developing his own line of feed called Kent Baby Beef. His guiding motto, “Feed Without a Filler,” emphasized nutrient-rich ingredients over cheap bulk. This innovative approach set Kent apart, showcasing his commitment to science-driven livestock feeding at a time when most feeders prioritized quantity over quality.

Founding Kent Feeds

In 1927, Gage A. Kent officially launched Kent Feeds, establishing a legacy that would influence American cattle feeding for generations. By prioritizing nutrition, quality, and innovation, Kent transformed how feeders approached livestock growth and management.

Kent’s Lasting Legacy

Today, Kent Feeds remains a symbol of quality livestock nutrition, rooted in Gage A. Kent’s early vision. His emphasis on proper feed for young calves helped define modern cattle feeding standards, illustrating the lasting impact of thoughtful, science-backed practices in agriculture.