FVIAC to Hold Virtual Meeting November 3-4

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that the Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee will be holding a virtual meeting on November 3-4. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is tasked with organizing the meeting which will begin at 7 a.m. each day and will be open to the public. Details about the meeting and how to provide comments on the issues that are impacting the fruit and vegetable industry was published in a Federal Register notice published earlier in the month.

Registration for the virtual meeting is required and after signing up a confirmation email will be sent with information about how to join the webinar. The deadline to submit written comments, sign up for oral comments, or request special accommodations is Friday, October 22. The Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee was established in 2001 as a means for providing a forum to exchange ideas for improving programs to better address industry challenges.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West