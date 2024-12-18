More Funding for Screwworm Management

The Agriculture Department has allocated additional resources to respond to recent cases of New World screwworm in livestock in southern Mexico and Central America. Rusty Halvorson has more.
What to Look For
The name screwworm refers to the maggots’ feeding behavior as they burrow (screw) into the wound, feeding as they go like a screw being driven into wood. Maggots cause extensive damage by tearing at the hosts’ tissue with sharp mouth hooks. The wound can become larger and deepen as more maggots hatch and feed on living tissue. As a result, NWS can cause serious, often deadly damage to the animal.
Adult screwworm flies are about the size of a common housefly (or slightly larger). They have orange eyes, a metallic blue or green body, and three dark stripes along their backs.
Report mammals and birds with the following signs:
- Irritated behavior
- Head shaking
- The smell of decay
- Evidence of fly strike
- Presence of fly larvae (maggots) in wounds
