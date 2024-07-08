Funding Opportunities Expanded for Specialty Crop Growers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced additional funding opportunities for specialty crop growers. USDA’s Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops program is expanding to include medium-sized businesses, in addition to small businesses, to help cover costs related to obtaining or renewing food safety certifications. Eligible specialty crop growers can apply for assistance with 2024 expenses from July 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, and for 2025 expenses from January 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026.

The program supports costs such as developing or updating food safety plans, certification fees, microbiological testing, and training. Small businesses are defined as those selling no more than $500,000 in crops annually, while medium-sized businesses sell between $500,001 and $1,000,000. Payments will be issued as applications are approved, covering a portion of the certification and related expenses.

Applications can be submitted by mail, fax, hand delivery, electronic means, or online through an eAuthentication account. For more details and to apply, visit farmers.gov/food-safety or contact a local USDA Service Center.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West