Funding for Projects Under New Assisting Specialty Crop Exports Initiative

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced the availability of funding for the first five projects under the new Assisting Specialty Crop Exports initiative. The program aims to address non-tariff trade barriers hindering U.S. exports of specialty crops. Part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to expanding markets for U.S. producers, the initiative will support projects focused on overcoming trade obstacles and opening overseas markets.

“USDA is committing more than $20 million to support U.S. specialty crop exporters in their efforts to overcome trade barriers and open overseas markets,” USDA Under Secretary Taylor said in a press release. “We’re excited to be accepting proposals from partners interested in implementing projects that will target cross-cutting issues that were identified in our discussions with a diverse set of stakeholders.”

The Assisting Specialty Crop Exports initiative includes projects such as the Sustainable Packaging Innovation Lab, MRL Regional Harmonization, and Import MRL Guideline Implementation in APEC Economies. Other projects include Data Generation for Codex and Harmonized MRL Setting, and the development of MRL Quick Reference Sheets for exporters. These projects aim to meet international standards and facilitate trade.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West