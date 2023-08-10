Funding Available for Rural Broadband

An unprecedented amount of federal funding is available to expand broadband connectivity across rural America. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Rick Cimerman is vice president of state affairs for NCTA – The Internet and Television Association. He says federal investments can be used most wisely to help close the digital divide that still exists.

“I think there are three key things from our perspective. One is to focus on the unserved; Two is to avoid waste, fraud, and abuse; and three, to work with experienced, trusted broadband providers. I think those are the three keys to making this money go a long way,” he said.

Rural residents without access to high-speed broadband can take steps to move the process along.

“One is that even individual unserved homes are eligible this time around. That’s kind of new for these kinds of programs. Reach out to your state broadband office. One of the rules here is community engagement listening sessions,” he said. “They are supposed to be hearing from everyone, so you should feel free to do that. And local providers also have a wealth of information that they can share and assist. For our part, we are committed to the success of this program, to getting everyone served, and look forward to working with the state broadband officials and individuals to make all of that happen.”

