The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has opened the application period for the 2022 Alliance and Research Grants. DPR is offering $5.55 million in potential funding to expedite the transition to safer and sustainable pest management. The increased funding is being made possible through the latest state budget. DPR has invested more than $13 million to fund 71 projects within the Research and Alliance Grant programs over the last two decades.

Project eligibility for the Research Grants Program includes those that develop pest management tools and practices to reduce the use of high-risk pesticides or decrease the impacts of pest management materials on public health and the environment. Project budgets can range between $50,000 to $3.75 million. Virtual information sessions going over the grant program will be held on October 14 and November 10. Grant applications will need to be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 10.

The Alliance Grants Program will accept projects that help improve the adoption of proven IPM systems or practices. Budgets for eligible projects will range between $50,000 and $1.8 million dollars. Virtual information sessions about the program are scheduled for December 10th and February 3 of next year. Alliance Grant applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Listen to the radio report below.

Funding Available for Developing More Sustainable Pest Management Tools

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West