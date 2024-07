Funds available for composting projects. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Compost and composted soil as a composting pile of rotting food scraps turning into organic fertilizer.

Image by lightsource/DepositPhotos

Those wishing funding for a pilot project focused on localized composting and food waste reduction have until early September to apply. Office of Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Director Brian Guse explains the collaboration and purpose behind cooperative agreements in compositing and food waste reduction.