National Farmers Market Week Continues. We have fun facts about farmers markets in today’s This Land of Ours.

Photo by Shelley Pauls on Unsplash

We’re in the heart of National Farmers Market Week now. The number of farmers markets around the nation has grown steadily for nearly the last 30 years.

According to the Farmers Market Coalition, the number of farmers markets in the United States has grown rapidly in recent years, from just under 2,000 in 1994 to more than 8,600 markets currently registered in the USDA Farmers Market Directory.

A USDA report states that “for every dollar of sales, direct marketers are generating twice as much economic activity within the region, as compared to producers who are not involved in direct marketing.”

Farmers markets are known for being the spot to get locally grown produce. In fact, according to the USDA, 85 percent of vendors at farmers markets travel less than 50 miles to the market. More than half travel less than ten miles.

To find farmers markets and local food close to you, you can use the USDA Local Food Directory.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Fun Facts about Farmers Markets

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.