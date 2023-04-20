Full Allocations for California Water Projects

Full allocations have been made for California water projects. After substantial rain and snow blanketed the state, reservoirs are nearing capacity. The Department of Water Resources (DWR) is increasing forecasted State Water Project (SWP) deliveries. Additionally, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is increasing water supply allocations for Central Valley Project (CVP) contractors.

“Water supply conditions and careful management of reservoir operations during this extreme winter allows DWR to maximize water deliveries while enhancing protections for the environment,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a news release. “DWR is moving and storing as much water as possible to the benefit of communities, agriculture, and the environment.”

DWR has announced a 100 percent allocation for water, an increase from the 75 percent allocation made back in March. A full allocation for the SWP has not been made since 2006. SWP reservoirs are projected to be full by the end of May, prompting the increased water allocation. Strong runoff conditions have also allowed for additional water to be made available for those that can store water, including through groundwater recharge.

Reservoir storage on a statewide level is currently 105 percent of the average. On top of that, the statewide snowpack is measured at 253 percent of average for this date. The amount of stored water expected from the snowmelt is also contributing to full allocations for CVP contractors. Reclamation has increased the CVP allocation to 100 percent for both north- and south-of-Delta contractors. It makes the first full allocation since 2017.

“Following two years of 0% allocations, this announcement will provide much needed water to support the District’s communities, family-owned farms, and hard-working families in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Jose Gutierrez, Westlands Water District interim general manager. “This water supply will assist growers in Westlands with putting the land to work to grow the food that feeds the world.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West