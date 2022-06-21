FSA Seeking Producers to Serve on Local County Committees

Nominations are now being accepted for county committee elections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). Committees are made up of three to 11 individuals that are elected to serve three-year terms in their local administrative areas (LAA). The last day to file a nomination with FSA is August 1. Committee members play an essential role in guiding the day-to-day operations of FSA and help with the implementation of federal farm programs at a local level.

“It is a priority for USDA to integrate equity into its decision-making and policymaking, and that starts with our local FSA county committees,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a press release. “We need enthusiastic, diverse leaders to serve other agricultural producers on these committees as we work to build equitable systems and programming inclusive of all employees and all of our customers. I ask that you consider making a difference in your community by nominating yourself, or another agricultural producer, to serve on your local FSA county committee.”

Agricultural producers that are involved in an FSA program are eligible to serve on their local county committee. A producer must also sign a nomination form to be considered. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to contact their local FSA office to register and learn more about their LAA. Nearly 8,000 farmers and ranchers nationally serve on their local committees. Various LAAs are currently up for election throughout California, in a single county or multi-county jurisdiction.

Committee members provide important localized administration of FSA initiatives such as conservation programs, disaster payments, and emergency programs. Individuals are allowed to nominate themselves or others. Qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates to serve on county committees. Election ballots will be mailed out to eligible voters in November, which will need to be filled out and returned by December 5. Newly elected county committee members will officially take office on January 1, 2023.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West