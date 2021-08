There are a handful of programs and resources available to farmers and ranchers who have been impacted by drought conditions. Programs and resources are offered through the United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency. Information on California’s FSA opportunities can be found by visiting https://www.fsa.usda.gov/state-offices/California/index

USDA reporter Rod Bain shares comments from FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux in the report below.

FSA Programs Offer Assistance to Drought-Impacted Producers

