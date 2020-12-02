Some fruits and veggies you should never store together. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Storing your food properly is one of the keys to extending its life. However, some produce shouldn’t be stored together because of the Ethylene gas that is emitted as the foods ripen.

Most plants produce ethylene, but the amount varies based on the tissue each has. You should keep the ethylene producers in fruit bowls and the ethylene sensitive foods in the refrigerator.

Ethylene producing fruits and veggies include: apples, avocados, Bananas, Honeydew, Mangos, Pears, Strawberries and tomatoes, and potatoes. Ethylene sensitive produce include: asparagus, broccoli, brussel sprouts, carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, and lettuce & leafy greens.

Knowing the difference between Ethylene producers and ethylene sensitive foods will help you determine which fruits and veggies can be mixed and stored together, and also help them last longer.

