Fruit Storage Trends Reflect Decline

Fresh off the tree, these SweeTango apples are in the bin and ready for packing.

Stemilt Growers, via Wikimedia Commons

The latest U.S. Apple Tracker report provides insight into fruit storage trends as of May 2025. Fresh Market Apple holdings were recorded at 52.3 million, reflecting a 2% decline compared to last year but still standing 19% higher than the five-year average. This suggests that while supply has dipped slightly, it remains robust relative to historical trends. Processing Apple holdings showed a more significant shift, totaling 20.1 million—a 12% decrease from the previous year—yet remaining 9% above the five-year average.

Washington continues to lead in apple storage, boasting 14.59 million regular bushels alongside 46.87 million held in controlled atmosphere facilities. The state’s prominence in apple production highlights the ongoing strength of its orchards and distribution networks. Other key apple-producing states include New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, which contribute significantly to national apple reserves. Among the varieties dominating storage inventories, Red Delicious, Gala, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Cosmic Crisp, and Fuji remain the most prevalent.

While apple stocks remain relatively stable, California’s cherry industry is facing severe difficulties. The 2025 season anticipates a 50% reduction in yield, primarily attributed to extreme weather disruptions. Fluctuations in temperature and unexpected frosts have negatively impacted fruit development, reducing available supply and potentially driving up market prices. This could lead to higher costs for consumers and logistical challenges for growers and distributors.

The mixed outlook across fruit markets underscores both resilience and vulnerability in agricultural production. Apple holdings demonstrate relative strength, likely benefiting from improved storage technologies and supply chain efficiencies. Conversely, environmental unpredictability continues to pose challenges for crops like cherries, reinforcing the importance of adaptive strategies in farming and distribution. As industry stakeholders prepare for the coming months, striking a balance between supply and demand will be key in navigating market fluctuations effectively.

Fruit Storage Trends Reflect Decline