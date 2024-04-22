Fruit Fly Threat Receiving State and Federal Attention

Efforts to combat challenges with invasive fruit fly are ramping up federally and at the state level, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) unveils its comprehensive strategy for fiscal years 2024-2028. The approach, developed in collaboration with the National Plant Board, aims to protect American agriculture from the damage caused by these invasive pests. Fruit flies can feed on more than 400 crops, including nuts, vegetables, and a variety of fruits.

“Invasive fruit flies are a nuisance that drive up costs of producing fresh fruits and vegetables, which can hurt both producers and consumers,” USDA APHIS Deputy Administrator for the Plant Protection and Quarantine program, Mark Davidson said in a press release. “Our five-year plan lays out how Federal and State partners can continue to limit the flies’ spread as we further scientific research that will help us develop better pest management tools and options.”

The five-year strategy outlines key priorities, including bolstering domestic surveillance for early detection, enhancing management and emergency response measures, deploying targeted sterile insect techniques, and strengthening international efforts to mitigate the introduction and spread of invasive fruit flies. To address the unprecedented outbreaks, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has allocated $103.5 million from the Commodity Credit Corporation to fund APHIS’ emergency response activities. At the same time, California is looking to take additional steps to address the pest.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation that will provide $22.1 million for mitigating invasive fruit fly issues in California. Currently, there are quarantines for fruit flies in eight counties throughout the state. The California Department of Food and Agriculture and APHIS are working with the State’s agricultural commissioners to eradicate and prevent the spread of the Queensland fruit fly, Tau fruit fly, Mediterranean fruit fly, and Oriental fruit fly.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West