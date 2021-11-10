Remembering to defrost the turkey might not be the only challenge families face as they try to get that perennial centerpiece onto the Thanksgiving table this year. As of August 31, 2021, inventories of frozen whole turkeys and turkey parts were 24 percent lower than three-year average volumes, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service.

Stocks of frozen turkey meat typically follow a seasonal pattern, building throughout the year until the fall, when retailers prepare to meet holiday demand. In 2021, the seasonal build-up was less pronounced than usual, and stock volumes appear to have peaked before starting an earlier-than-normal decline.

At the end of August 2021, 428.1 million pounds of turkey meat were in cold storage, a 19-percent decrease from the same month last year, and a decline of about seven million pounds from the end of July 2021. Stocks are lower partly because production of turkeys is lower than average this year.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Frozen Turkey Inventories 24% Below 3-year Average