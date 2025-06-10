From Setback to Success: Daniel Jackson on Building Family Tree Farms in Kingsburg

Rooted in Resilience: A Family Legacy Reimagined

Daniel Jackson of Family Tree Farms shared his inspiring journey into the agricultural industry during a recent conversation with AgNet West. As one of the world’s largest grower, packer, and shippers of tree fruit and blueberries, Family Tree Farms stands today as a testament to perseverance and innovation—qualities rooted deeply in the Jackson family story.

Jackson’s entry into farming began with a family tragedy turned opportunity. “My dad was actually a Sun World grower back in the 70s and early 80s,” Jackson recalled. “He was a large farmer at that time but lost everything he had.” Faced with starting over, Jackson’s father seized the chance to pivot and rebuild, this time with a sharper focus and a more modern approach to fruit production.

The Kingsburg Breakthrough

The family’s new start involved investing in white flesh peaches and nectarines—then relatively new varieties. “We packed those with my Uncle George over at what was then Kingsburg Apple, now Kingsburg Orchards,” Jackson explained. This partnership came at a pivotal moment in global trade, with Taiwan emerging as a major market hungry for these fresh exports. “Taiwan had a ferocious appetite for white flesh nectarines and peaches,” he said, and this demand helped catapult the Jacksons back into the agricultural industry.

That export boom served as a turning point. What could have remained a small-scale operation blossomed into a significant player in the global fruit market. “That kind of launched us into the tree fruit world,” Jackson said. “And we’ve stayed there ever since.”

A Changing Industry and Kingsburg’s Influence

Reflecting on the broader changes in the tree fruit industry, Jackson noted the market’s dramatic consolidation. “During that time, there were probably 30 or 40 different places that sold tree fruit. Now there’s about six that sell 80 percent of the tree fruit in America.” And remarkably, Kingsburg remains at the center of it all. “Out of those six companies, in some way or another, the owner of that company lives in the city of Kingsburg,” he added.

This evolution underscores Kingsburg’s outsized role in shaping the national fruit market and reinforces the Jackson family’s place at the heart of a thriving agricultural legacy.

Conclusion

Daniel Jackson’s story of rebuilding from loss, capitalizing on global demand, and helping lead an industry shift exemplifies the resilience and foresight that define California agriculture. From humble roots to international reach, Family Tree Farms represents both the personal journey of one family and the powerful transformation of a community into an agricultural hub.

Nick Papagni “the Ag Meter”, reporting for AgNet West.

Daniel Jackson’s full interview can be heard here.