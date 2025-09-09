On today’s AgNet News Hour, Nick Papagni and Josh McGill welcomed Melissa Oberti, a third-generation Central Valley farmer from Madera, to share her family’s story and the challenges facing small growers in California.

The Legacy of Oberti Olives

For decades, the Oberti family was synonymous with olives in the Central Valley. Starting in the 1930s, the Oberti brand became a household name. But competition from Spain and Italy eventually priced California growers out of the market, forcing the family to pivot into almonds and wine grapes. “We just couldn’t compete anymore,” Oberti explained, noting that her family’s olive legacy still sparks recognition across the Valley.

Water and the High-Speed Rail Fight

Today, the Oberti family farms 320 acres of wine grapes and 170 acres of almonds, but both crops face major challenges. Oberti described how water regulations under SGMA and fees have strained operations, while the state’s high-speed rail project is set to divide and land lock parts of their property. “We just harvested our last crop of almonds on that ranch,” she said, noting that 25-year-old orchards won’t be replanted due to the uncertainty.

Broken Policies and Unfair Competition

Oberti expressed frustration with state policies that she says punish farmers while rewarding unchecked development. From rising energy costs to pesticide bans that fuel rodent infestations, she argued that Sacramento lawmakers lack both “skin in the game” and basic understanding of agriculture. “They make rules and policies without knowing what it takes to farm,” she said.

She also pointed out the unfair playing field created by global competition. “How do you compete with other states where minimum wage is $7.50 and here it’s $20? Add in water costs, PG&E rates, and regulations—it’s not sustainable.”

A Call to Action for California Agriculture

Despite the challenges, Oberti urged farmers to speak up and push forward. She emphasized that farmers are resilient, environmentally responsible, and vital to America’s food security. “People forget California is one of the few places in the world that can grow this diversity of crops,” she said. “If we lose that, where will our food come from?”

Listen Now: